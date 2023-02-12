Viral Trigun Stampede Cosplay Proves Vash Is a Heartthrob

Trigun is back in the headlines these days, and we have Vash's comeback to thank. Not long ago, the gunslinger returned to the small screen in a reboot, and creator Yasuhiro Nightow has kept a close eye on the series. Now, fans are showing Vash their love with tributes hyping his comeback, and one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their take on the hero.

As you can see below, the TikTok user nonbinate has the entire Trigun fandom in awe thanks to their cosplay. The fan, who has done a number of anime-inspired cosplays, posted a test run of their Vash the Stampede look to followers days ago. Now, the look is going viral, and it is all thanks to their spot-on version of the hero.

After all, Vash the Stampede somehow toes the balance of awkward yet flirty, and this cosplay nails the balance. The reboot has only given fans more reason to simp after Vash, and Studio Orange has the fandom in throws over their CG design. It was only a matter of time before the reboot's redesign was brought to life by a cosplay, and nonbinate proves the adaptation is dangerous.

If you are not watching Trigun's new series, you can catch up with the anime ASAP. The reboot is streaming on Crunchyroll. So for those needing more details on Nightow's hit shonen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Vash the Stampede is a wanted man with a habit of turning entire towns into rubble. The price on his head is a fortune, and his path of destruction reaches across the arid wastelands of a desert planet. Unfortunately, most encounters with the spiky-haired gunslinger don't end well for the bounty hunters who catch up with him; someone almost always gets hurt – and it's never Vash. Oddly enough, for such an infamous fugitive, there's no proof that he's ever taken a life. In fact, he's a pacifist with a doughnut obsession who's more doofus than desperado. There's a whole lot more to him than his reputation lets on – Vash the Stampede definitely ain't your typical outlaw."

What do you think about this fan's take on Vash the Stampede? Are you keeping up with the new Trigun anime?