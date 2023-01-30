Hunter x Hunter and Golden Kamuy Stars Join Trigun Stampede Cast

Trigun Stampede is moving along this winter with exciting new episodes, and of course, each update brings around new characters for fans to love. Now, it looks like a few of the anime's newcomers come complete with industry royalty. After all, Trigun just welcomed a few new additions to its cast including the star of Hunter x Hunter!

Yes, that is right. Megumi Han, the voice behind Gon Freecs, has joined Trigun Stampede. The actor made their big debut as Lolo in the anime's most recent episode, and they were joined by Chikahiro Kobayashi. The latter appeared as Monev the Gale, and fans will know the actor thanks to their work in Beastars (Legoshi) as well as Golden Kamuy (Saichi).

Obviously, these additions only enhance the series' impressive cast. Overseen by Studio Orange, Trigun Stampede is being directed by Kenju Muto. Other industry giants like Tatsuro Inamoto, Nao Ootsu, and Tatsuya Kato are also involved in the CG reboot. Now, Han and Kobayashi are throwing their hats into the ring, so fans can look forward to their performances.

After all, both of these stars are experts in their field. Han began work in entertainment almost twenty years ago, and their work in voice acting began with Digimon Xros Wars. Her big break in anime came with Hunter x Hunter as she was asked to voice Gon in the 2011 remake. And over the years, Han has gone on to tackle series like Komi Can't Communicate, Platinum End, and more.

As for Kobayashi, the actor made his acting debut in 2007 before moving into anime years later. His breakout role came in Golden Kamuy as Saichi in 2018, and the actor has gone on to tackle roles in series such as Lupin the Third, Fire Force, Burn the Witch, and others.

Are you liking Trigun's reboot so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.