Trigun Stampede Reveals More of Its English Cast

Trigun Stampede made waves when it was announced earlier this year that the English voice actor of Vash the Stampede, Johnny Yong Bosch, would be returning to the series, with the role remaining one of the characters that got Bosch's anime career started. With the third episode preparing to arrive and continue exploring this new take on the world of the Humanoid Typhoon, Crunchyroll has announced some additional voice actors that will be joining the series that could either be a reboot or a prequel.

While some parts of Stampede are quite familiar to Trigun fans, including the tragic background shared between Vash and his brother, Knives, many of the aesthetics and backgrounds of characters have changed in this new anime series. While having not yet appeared, old characters such as Wolfwood, Legato Bluesummer, and Monev The Gale are confirmed to have a presence. Meryl on the other hand is the major supporting character that has already appeared in the series, with her background being changed from that of an insurance agent to a reporter looking to get a scoop on the red-coated gunslinger.

Who's The Trigun Stampede English Cast?

In a new press release, Crunchyroll shared the English voice actors that will be making up Trigun Stampede's English Dub which will arrive tomorrow, January 21st:

Johnny Yong Bosch (Bleach; AKIRA) as Vash the Stampede

Sarah Roach (Fire Force) as Meryl Stryfe

Ben Bryant (My Hero Academia) as Roberto De Niro

Austin Tindle (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) as Millions Knives

Kristen McGuire (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime) as Young Vash

Megan Shipman (SPY x FAMILY) as Young Knives

Emily Fajardo (WONDER EGG PRIORITY) as Rem Saverem

Alongside this major news, Crunchyroll also released a preview clip for the third episode of Trigun Stampede's Japanese version, which features Vash coming into contact with his nefarious brother, with Knives sporting a far different design than how he had looked in the original anime adaptation from Studio Madhouse:

If you aren't familiar with Trigun as a franchise, Crunchyroll has an official description for the series to get you up to speed:

"Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."