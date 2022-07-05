Ultraman Announces New Marvel Comics Crossover

Ultraman is gearing up for one of its biggest events yet as the franchise has announced it will be having its very first major crossover with some of Marvel Comics' biggest superheroes in a special new miniseries event! Tsuburaya Productions announced a few years ago that they intended to expanded their various Tokusatsu properties with new projects in the intent of helping to spread recognition for their projects around the world. Since that first announcement Ultraman has been seen in new comics, anime series, a reboot feature film with Shin Ultraman, and now it's gearing up for a new crossover with some of Marvel's best.

Taking the stage during Anime Expo this year, Tsuburaya Productions and Marvel Comics officially announced that some of Marvel's biggest heroes such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain Marvel (along with some of their most notable baddies) will be entering the Kaiju filled universe of Ultraman and Ultraseven in a new comic book miniseries. This will be the first crossover between the two after Ultraman branded comics started releasing with Marvel not long ago, and will actually take place within the continuity of those comics according to the official announcement.

Ultraman will crossover with Marvel Super Heroes for the first time in upcoming comic book miniseries!

Learn the full announcement made at the Anime Expo:https://t.co/UoZu8oD0Bp#AX2022 #Marvel #Ultraman pic.twitter.com/WMH2wYDQWJ — ULTRAMAN Global (@TsuburayaGlobal) July 3, 2022

While the crossover currently does not have a set title or release date as of this initial announcement at Anime Expo, it will be the fourth major title coming out of Tsuburaya Productions and Marvel Comics' current partnership. Teasing that series co-writers Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom will be a part of the new project, there are currently very few details about what to expect from the crossover's new storyline. Scheduled to release some time in 2023, you can check out special concept art for the now in the works crossover above.

As noted prior, this is far from the only new Ultraman project now in the works with Tsuburaya Productions' partnerships. There's a new animated film in the works with Netflix, and Shin Ultraman is currently making its way through theaters overseas at the time of this writing. There has yet to be any international release information set for that new rebooted take on the Tokusatsu classic just yet, but fans are definitely clamoring to check it out when they get the chance.

What do you think of Ultraman getting a crossover with Marvel's heroes? What kinds of fights or interactions are you hoping to see in the new crossover? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!