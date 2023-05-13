Netflix's Ultraman Releases Final Season Opening, Ending: Watch

The Ultraman anime has officially returned to Netflix for its third and final season, and Ultraman Season 3 is showing off what it's got to offer with the opening and ending theme sequences for Ultraman's final outing! Following the release of Ultraman Season 2 some time ago, it was quickly confirmed that Netflix and Tsuburaya Productions were planning to return for a third and final season of the Ultraman anime series. Now after tons of waiting, fans have been able to check out this new season in motion as Ultraman Season 3 is finally streaming with Netflix as of this week.

With Ultraman Season 3 (officially titled as Ultraman Final) now streaming with Netflix, Ultraman Season 3 is celebrating with the release of its official opening and ending theme sequences. Ultraman Season 3's opening theme is titled "RAYS" as performed by NOLION x MIYAVI, and you can watch it in the video above. The ending theme for the final season is titled "AVIATION" as performed by Void_Chords feat. Ryohei & Foggy-D. You can check it out in the video below:

How to Watch Ultraman Season 3

Ultraman Season 3 is now streaming with Netflix alongside the previously available first two seasons, so fans can check out the complete run of the series from top to bottom! Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki retur to direct Netflix's Ultraman's third and final season for Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts with Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi returning from the first two seasons to compose the music too. As for what to expect from the series' story, Netflix teases Ultraman as such:

"Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary 'Giant of Light' now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata's son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father's revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman."

