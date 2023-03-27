Netflix's Ultraman Reveals Final Season Release Date With New Poster

Ultraman has been preparing to return to Netflix for the final season of its big anime adaptation very soon, and now a release date has been revealed for Netflix's Ultraman's final season with a cool new poster! Last Spring saw the second season of Ultraman hitting the streaming service, it took on the next phase of its adaptation of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi's original manga series. This set up for a grand finale, so it was no surprise to see the Ultraman anime announced that it would be coming back to Netflix with a third and final season in the future.

Officially titled Ultraman Final, the final season of Netflix's Ultraman anime series has been announced for a release on Netflix's streaming service around the world beginning on May 11th. It has yet to be revealed exactly how many episodes this final run for the Ultraman anime will last, nor has it been revealed what we can expect to see, but we got a new tease of the final episodes with a cool new poster showing off the Ultraman legacy for the new Netflix anime:

The conclusion to the Ultraman series draws to a close with the long awaited ULTRAMAN FINAL. Catch it on Netflix May 11! pic.twitter.com/lESAnpGyrM — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 24, 2023

Netflix's Ultraman: What to Know

Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki are returning to direct Netflix's Ultraman's third and final season for Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts. Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi are returning from the first two seasons to compose the music too. If you wanted to catch up with the Ultraman anime before the final season hits later this Spring, you can find Ultraman's first two seasons streaming with Netflix now. As for what to expect from the series, Netflix teases Ultraman as such:

"Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary 'Giant of Light' now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata's son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father's revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman."

What are you hoping to see in Ultraman Final when it comes to Netflix later this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!