Ultraman: Rising Release Date Announced With New Poster

Ultraman: Rising will be coming to Netflix later this Summer, and Netflix has finally set a release date for the new movie with a cool new poster! Tsuburaya Productions kicked off a huge new endeavor a few years ago to expand Ultraman into a whole new kind of worldwide recognition with tons of new projects and collaborations around the world. This continued with a brand new animated movie project announced together with Netflix and Industrial Light and Magic, and soon we'll get to see how this new movie collaboration worked out with it finally making its release later this year.

Ultraman: Rising has been steadily updating fans on how the new animated take on the classic Tokusatsu has been coming together, but thankfully it won't be too much longer until we get to see it in action. Netflix has officially announced that Ultraman: Rising will be hitting the streaming service on June 14th, and is celebrating the confirmation of the release date with a new poster highlighting both Ultraman and the strange baby Kaiju that will be playing a central role in the new film. Check it out below:

With Tokyo under attack from kaiju, Ultraman discovers his greatest challenge isn’t fighting giant monsters – it’s raising one. ULTRAMAN: RISING hits June 14. pic.twitter.com/H1qIrc95kb — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 29, 2024

How to Watch Ultraman: Rising

Directed by Shannon Tindle, co-directed by John Aoshima, written by Tindle and Marc Haimes for Tsuburaya Productions and Industrial Light and Magic, Ultraman: Rising will be releasing on Netflix around the world on June 14th. The voice cast for the film includes the likes of Christopher Sean (You, Hawaii Five-O), Gedde Watanabe (Sixteen Candles, Parental Guidance), Tamlyn Tomita (The Good Doctor, Cobra Kai, the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender) Keone young (Crank, Men in Black 3, Star Wars Rebels), and Julia Harriman. Netflix teases what to expect from Ultraman: Rising as such:

"Baseball superstar Ken Sato returns to his home country of Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, but quickly finds more than he bargained for when he's forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe, a newborn Kaiju. Struggling to balance the roles of teammate and new father, Ken must confront his own ego, his estranged father, and the conniving Kaiju Defense Force to rise up and discover what it truly means to be Ultraman."

