Undead Unluck Sets Release Window With New Poster

The Undead Unluck anime adaptation will be making its debut later this year, and now fans have gotten the release window for the new anime's debut with a cool new poster released to help celebrate! Yoshifumi Tozuka's original manga will be making the jump to anime as one of the most anticipated new anime releases of the year overall, but there has been a question as to when the new Undead Unluck anime would be making its debut. The slate of Undead Unluck characters are ready for a whole new world of fans and now we've gotten a significant update.

Undead Unluck was one of the many anime projects being shown off during the AnimeJapan 2023 convention in Japan this past weekend, and it was here that it was announced that Undead Unluck will be making its grand anime debut this October as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule. To help celebrate the fact that we finally have a release window set for the new anime just yet, Undead Unluck has released a new poster that you can check out below:

What to Know for Undead Unluck Anime

Yuki Yase will be directing the Undead Unluck anime at David Production with Unlimited Produce by TMS handling the planning. Hideyuki Morioka will be handling the character designs, and Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing the music. The first core members for the Undead Unluck anime cast include the likes of Moeka Kishimoto as Fuuko Izumo, Yuichi Nakamura as Andy, Natsuki Hanae as Shen, and Kenji Nomura as Void. If you wanted to check out the Undead Unluck manga, Viz Media is now releasing new chapters of Undead Unluck with their digital Shonen Jump library.

They tease the first volume of Undead Unluck as such, "All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet—literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold."

