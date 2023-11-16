Undead Unluck English Dub Premiere Announced

Undead Unluck is finally live, and the hit anime is gearing up for its next big test. After making a fall launch, Tozuka Yoshifumi's hit series is ready to impressive dub watchers. After all, the show's English dub is about to go live, and we've been given a premiere date at last!

According to a recent update from Hulu, Undead Undead will debut its English dub next month. The premiere is slated for December 13th. At this time, we've not been told any of the stars who will lead Undead Unluck, but fans are eager to see who is picked to voice its fighters in English.

After all, the characters in Undead Unluck are very diverse. From Andy to Fuuko, the characters sound nothing alike, so they are going to work their voice actors rather hard.

If you are not familiar with Undead Unluck, you should know Yoshifumi began work on the story in January 2020. The manga, which is handled by Weekly Shonen Jump, was optioned by David Production and TMS Entertainment not long after for an anime. The adventure comedy made its television debut in October 2023, and it has been a success for Hulu's anime endeavors.

For those wanting to know more about Undead Unluck, no worries! You can read up on the series here thanks to its official synopsis: "All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet-literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold."

What do you think about Undead Unluck so far? Are you keeping up with the new David Productions title?