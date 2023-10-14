Undead Unluck Opening, Ending Released: Watch

Undead Unluck is now underway as the leading new Weekly Shonen Jump magazine anime adaptation of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and the anime has released its new opening and ending theme sequences to celebrate the premiere of its latest episode! Yoshifumi Tozuka's original Undead Unluck manga has been one of the standout releases of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since it kicked off back in 2020, and now it's poised to reach a whole new audience with its anime premiere. Now that the first episode has sufficiently grabbed attention, the anime's going to show off what it's really capable of.

Undead Unluck's first episode introduced fans to Fuuko and Andy and how their respective powers can somehow help one another despite how destructive they seem otherwise, but didn't come packaged with its new opening and ending theme sequences just yet. That was until the second episode debuted the opening titled "01" as performed by Queen Bee (that you can check out in the video above) and the new ending theme titled "Know Me..." as performed by Kairi Yagi, which you can watch below.

Undead Unluck: Where to Watch

Directed by Yuki Yase at David Production with Unlimited Produce by TMS handling the planning, Undead Unluck will now be exclusively streaming its new episodes with Hulu. They tease the Undead Unluck anime as such, "What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for."

The currently announced voice cast for Undead Unluck include the likes of Moeka Kishimoto as Fuuko Izumo, Yuichi Nakamura as Andy, Natsuki Hanae as Shen, Kenji Nomura as Void, Aoi Yuki as Gina, Mariya Ise as Juiz, Rikiya Koyama as Billy, Rie Kugimiya as Tatiana, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Top, Koji Yusa as Nico, and Tomokazu Sugita as Apocalypse. It's currently scheduled to run for two full cours of episodes, so it's going to be sticking around through to 2024 for its debut season.

What do you think of the opening and ending for Undead Unluck's anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!