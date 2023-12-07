Undead Unluck Editor Teases the Anime's Future

One of the biggest new anime adaptations of 2023 has been Undead Unluck. The series, which first started as a shonen manga in 2020 from creator Yoshifumi Tozuka, follows protagonists Fuuko and Andy as the latter tries using the former's "Unluck" abilities to finally end his life. Andy the Undead warrior is notoriously difficult to kill, and uses his quick healing factor to create some wild abilities. In a recent interview, Undead Unluck's editor Takumi Hashimoto discussed the future of the anime.

Undead Unluck has produced some of the best animation in the anime world according to fans, as the twisted tale has been brought to life by David Production. The production house has a deep history in the anime world, having produced the likes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Fire Force, and Cells At Work to name a few. The first season is slated to release twenty-four episodes, meaning there are quite a few installments to go before we bid farewell to Andy and Fuuko's opening salvo.

(Photo: David Production)

Undead Unluck's Anime Future

In a recent interview, editor Takumi Hashimoto had this to say about Undead Unluck's anime adaptation, "Our overall goal is to make the anime great. We'll speak with the animation production side about certain settings that are in alignment with the manga. For the character design and voiceover sessions, both myself and Yoshifumi Tozuka will be present or involved with those. We're quite involved with the anime production."

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the adventures of Andy and Fuuko in Undead Unluck, it can currently be streamed on Hulu. Here's how the streaming service describes the anime that blends the undead with unluck, "All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet-literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold."

Has Undead Unluck been your favorite new anime of 2023? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Andy and Fuuko.

Via Anime Corner