Shonen Jump Confirms an Exciting Lineup in April

Thanks to the success of several long-running serializations such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, etc., Weekly Shonen Jump became the best-selling manga magazine of all time. Launched in 1968, this iconic magazine has serialized countless incredible manga series and one-shots over the years. Shueisha’s most famous magazine thrives even after several decades since it was first launched, especially considering how trends have changed significantly from the past. Now, most series barely even reach 300 chapters before concluding their stories, including industry hits such as Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen. Each year, the magazine also includes several new series in its roster, which naturally means that just as many manga will have to be axed to make room.

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Normally, the magazine waits around a year for a manga to release 40–60 chapters and at least a couple of volumes to see if it’s worth continuing. However, there are also times when a few series, regardless of how promising they may be, end up being discontinued in around 20 chapters due to low viewership and reader ratings. Gonron Egg is one such example, as the series will reach its finale on March 29th, 2026, with its Chapter 21. While there may be more cancellations along the way, the magazine will debut three exciting series from returning creators, including Hideaki Sorachi, the creator of Gintama.

Weekly Shonen Jump Will Debut Three New Series in April 2026

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The information comes from @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information regarding all kinds of updates on Shonen Jump series. April is by far the most exciting month of the year so far, as the magazine will release three new series each week. On April 5th, Roku no Okashina le by Atsushi Nakamura will debut, which is a hilarious horror story about a boy who has been cursed five times. Nakamura has been working as a mangaka for almost a decade, known for a few series and one-shots.

The following week, on April 12th, Satosho Masayoshi will be returning with Natsu no Mushikago, which will be his second serialization. It’s a basketball drama, all set to replace Harukaze Mound, which was cancelled earlier this year. Finally, April 19th marks the return of Hideaki Sorachi, the legendary mangaka best known for Ginatama, one of the most iconic Shonen series of all time.

His new series, titled 2-Nen B-Gumi Yusha Destroyers, is a fantasy comedy where the demon king has been driven out of his castle by the heroes. This will be the second serialization of Sorachi, and fans are more than hyped for the creator’s return. Additionally, his first-ever one-shot, Dandelion, is also receiving an anime adaptation by Netflix in April this year with extended original scenes. All these titles are Japanese names and will receive official names after their debut. We can expect all these series to drop on the official app of Manga Plus.

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