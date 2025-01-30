Yet Another Major Shonen Jump Series Begins Final Arc

Shonen Jump might have brought two of its biggest series to an end this year already, but now yet another major series for Shueisha has kicked off its own run to the end with You Chiba’s Kindergarten Wars officially announcing its final arc. Shueisha has been going through some big changes with Weekly Shonen Jump magazine as 2024 brought two of its biggest franchises to an end, and the first month of 2025 has brought two more of its series to their respective ends as well. And it turns out the endings are only going to keep coming.

You Chiba has announced with the release of the latest chapter of Kindergarten Wars with Shonen Jump+ that the series will be officially kicking off its final arc. Known as the America Arc, the final arc will begin with Chapter 103 of the series. But for those worrying that the end is going to come as quickly as the other endings we have seen this year already, Chiba has shared a special note with fans to assure that this final arc still has a “long, long way to go” before the manga comes to an end for good.

Kindergarten Wars Creator Announces Final Arc

“Hello, everyone. Author here. Thank you for always reading Kindergarten Wars!,” series creator You Chiba began. “Kindergarten Wars is finally heading into its final arc…! This work started as an indie series and I couldn’t have made it this far without the help of my editor, assistants and of course, the support of all you readers out there! Thank you so much!” But while the series is heading for the end, Chiba assures fans that there’s still plenty more to go, “Well, it may be the final arc…but there’s still a long, long way to go! I hope you can continue to support the series throughout this long final showdown!”

But the start of the final arc is going to take a bit to get going as Chiba also announced that they will be going on an extended eight week break due to back pain before returning for the final arc’s chapters, “That said, I’ve been having some back pain since the end of last year…and so, I’ve decided to take an extended break. My deepest apologies to all the readers who are excitedly awaiting the next chapters…The series is set to resume eight weeks from now on March 27th (JST)!” On the way out, Chiba also announced the name of the final arc, “Please look forward to the beginning of the final arc, the America arc! Thank you, as always, for your continued support!

What Is Kindergarten Wars?

As Kindergarten Wars begins its final arc, now is the perfect time to check out its available chapters with Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. The series has been a cult hit with fans ever since Chiba debuted the manga with Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ service in 2022, and continues to be one of the manga that fans really want to see get an official anime adaptation in the near future (even topping popularity polls for that fact in Japan).

The series is set within the world’s supposedly safest Kindergarten known as the “Kindergarten Noir,” which cares for the children of politicians and other important figures. It employs former criminals and assassins to guard these children from would be attackers in exchange for shaving years off their sentences. But the main character, #999, wants to shave off her sentence but is more interested in using the job to find a future love interest. It’s been a big hit with fans so far, so now there will be more eyes on it than ever as it comes to its end.