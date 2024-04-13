Urusei Yatsura Season 2 Shares New Opening, Ending

Urusei Yatsura is back in action with Season 2 of the anime, and it has shared a new opening and ending theme sequences for its new episodes! Urusei Yatsura is getting ready for the next half of the second season for its very successful rebooted anime series taking on Rumiko Takahashi's classic science fiction romantic comedy. The rebooted anime has been successfully airing for the past two years, and is showing no signs of slowing down as it reaches a turning point in Lum and Ataru's life. But as the series continues, it's time to see it all in action.

Urusei Yatsura is back for a new cour of Season 2 of the anime's big reboot series, and with it comes a new set of opening and ending themes that tease all of the characters we'll get to see in the new episodes. The new opening for Season 2 is titled "By My Darling" as performed by MAISONdes feat. asmi, Surii, and you can find it in the video above. The new ending theme is titled "Haru Magai feat Ayuni D, NITO" as performed by MAISONdes, and you can check it out in action below.

Where to Watch Urusei Yatsura Season 2 Part 2

Produced by David Production and featuring a returning staff and cast from the first season, Urusei Yatsura Season 2 is now streaming the first half of its episodes streaming exclusively with HIDIVE with Part 2 airing through the Spring 2024 anime schedule. Listed as Urusei Yatsura and the Iconic Invader Girl Lum, the new episodes will be available as soon as they hit in Japan. As for what to expect from this new take on the classic franchise, HIDIVE teases the Urusei Yatsura reboot as such:

"When an alien race known as the Oni invade Earth, the chronically unlucky and unapologetically lecherous Ataru Moroboshi is selected as humanity's representative in a duel for the fate of the planet! His opponent is Lum, the Oni's very pretty princess, and it's only thanks to Ataru's unscrupulous behavior that he's able to scrape out a win in a treacherous game of tag against her. Ataru thinks he's had his lucky break at last, but when Lum takes a shine to him off the battlefield, the conflict follows him home as Lum invades not only planet Earth, but also the womanizing Ataru's love life!"

What do you think of the new opening and ending for Urusei Yatsura Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!