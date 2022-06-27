Uzaki-Chan Wants to Hang Out Sets Season 2 Release Window With Trailer, Poster

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! is one of the many anime franchises coming back for new episodes this year, and has now set a release window for Season 2 with its newest trailer and poster showing off more of these new episodes! Take's original manga series was one of the few adaptations that actually made it to screen during the chaotic Summer 2020 anime schedule at the onset of the ongoing COVID pandemic, and now two years later the series is gearing up to finally show what is coming next. Now fans have gotten the fullest update as to what to expect from the new season.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! has confirmed that Season 2 of the series will be premiering during the Fall 2022 anime schedule (which means some time in October), and will be making some changes behind the scenes. Joining the staff for the new season are Shinichi Fukumoto as assistant director, Masahiko Suzuki and Shinpei Koikawa as chief animation directors, Satoshi Okubo as art director, and Uzaki-chan voice actress Naomi Ozora will be performing the opening theme sequence for the new season, "Ichigro Ichie Celebration." Check out the new trailer and poster for Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 below:

Joining the cast for Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 are Seina Kato as Yanagi, Uzaki's little sister, and Hideo Ishikawa as Fujio, Uzaki's father. The staff from the first season will be returning to produce the new episodes with studio ENGI, and if you wanted to check out the first season of the series, you can now find its 12 episode run now streaming with Funimation (until it gets fully incorporated into Crunchyroll's library someday). They officially describe the series as such:

"University student Shinichi Sakurai is comfortable being an introverted loner and doesn't care what others think. Buxom underclassmen Hana Uzaki doesn't understand this one bit. A tornado of joy, she's taken it upon herself to make him more social. Starting to enjoy her company, he'd concede that they're friends. Can it be possible to have as much fun with another person as he would by himself?"

