Uzaki-Chan Wants to Hang Out Nabs Season 2 Order

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out officially confirmed it's coming back for a second season! Although it was not the most popular anime of the Summer 2020 season, it certainly opened up a ton of conversations among fans due to the central character, the titular Hana Uzaki. When the anime first debuted, it sparked criticism from artists over the titular character's design as many fans sought to alter, fix, or offer their own takes on the character. But regardless of this debate among fans, the series has gone on to a ton of success cemented by this second season order.

The official Twitter account for the series confirmed that Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out will be getting a second season with a brand new key visual. Unfortunately, the announcement comes with no potential details about its release and more. But the fact that a second season is confirmed to be in production is sure to be a big deal with many who loved its first go around.

Original series creator Take also responded to the news of the second season announcement with a new illustration shared with fans on Twitter:

