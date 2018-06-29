‘The Venture Bros.’ Releases Season 7 Teaser Trailer

Are you ready for the return of The Venture Bros.? It has been sometime since the show doled out new episodes, but that will change this year. The comedy is make a comeback on August 5, and Adult Swim just shared a first-look at its new season.

As you can see above, The Venture Bros. has shared a teaser trailer for season seven. The reel is more of a clip than anything else, and it shows the series’ squad work up a seance.

Sadly, it doesn’t look like Dean Venture knows what he got himself up to. However, fans can appreciate the on-point burn this clip gives to Green Lanterns everywhere.

Of course, the comeback of The Venture Bros. is a long-awaited one. The series has been on hiatus for over two years, but fans learned the animated series would make a return in 2018 earlier this year. After Adult Swim teased the comeback itself, Forbes confirmed a new season was on the way after chatting with Titmouse Inc. about the fan-favorite show.

For those of you unfamiliar with the series, you should know the series is an Adult Swim staple. The Venture Bros. follows the adventures of the Venture family, an eclectic clan comprised of the world-renowned Dr. Venture, a pill-popping, failed super scientist and father of the fraternal, not-so-bright twin brothers Hank and Dean. Joining them is their tough-as-nails bodyguard Brock (Patrick Warburton, Seinfeld, The Tick) who was appointed by the government to protect the family from any threat or violence. Together, they embark on a series of odd misadventures that take them around the globe as they fight off villains, most notably The Monarch, the family’s arch villain.

The Venture Bros. last debuted new episodes in March 2016. The show’s sixth season premiered in February 2016, so Adult Swim is giving creator Christopher McCulloch plenty of time to revitalize The Venture Bros. before its 2018 comeback. You can read the network’s latest synopsis for the show below:

“The Venture Bros. is Adult Swim’s fan-favorite parody of the great action/adventure cartoons of yesteryear. Tune in to watch Dr. “Rusty” Venture and his twin boys, Hank and Dean, as they clash against arch-enemies, killer mutants, invading aliens and more. Joining them is a massive pantheon of incredible characters like Brock Samson, Dr. Orpheus, The Monarch, Sgt. Hatred, Henchman 21, and so many more that it would be unwise to attempt a full list.”

