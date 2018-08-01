Preview: The Venture Family Returns In ‘Go Team Venture! The Art and Making of the Venture Bros.’

Venture Bros. is finally making their long-awaited return to television, and Dark Horse Comics has given us an exclusive look at the gorgeous new art book celebrating that return.

The new art book gives fans a closer look at all the work that goes into making this hit series, with writer Ken Plume sitting down to chat with Venture Bros. creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer about every episode up to season 6. You’ll see how stars Hank and Dean were brought to life from page to screen as well as storyboards and concept art from some of the series most popular episodes. It even features a foreword by Patton Oswalt to boot.

This book’s got something for every Venture Bros. fan, and the best part is you can order it right now. Make sure to check out our exclusive preview of the art book in the gallery, and the official description for it can be found below.

Go Team Venture! The Art and Making of the Venture Bros.

Writers: Jackson Publick, Doc Hammer, Ken Plume

Artists: Jackson Publick, Doc Hammer

Format: FC, 376 pages; HC, 9” x 12”

Price: $39.99

Age range: 14

“Ken Plume sits down with series creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer to have a conversation about the creation of every single episode through season 6 and much more. From the earliest sketches of Hank and Dean scribbled in a notebook to pitching the series to Cartoon Network‘s Adult Swim, learning the ins and outs of animation, character designs for each season, storyboards, painted backgrounds, and behind-the-scenes recollections of how the show came together–it’s all here.”

– Foreword by Patton Oswalt!

– Featuring never-before-seen artwork from the hit Cartoon Network series!

– Original sketches!

The Venture Bros. follows the adventures of the Venture family, an eclectic clan comprised of the world-renowned Dr. Venture, a pill-popping, failed super scientist and father of the fraternal, not-so-bright twin brothers Hank and Dean. Joining them is their tough-as-nails bodyguard Brock (Patrick Warburton, Seinfeld, The Tick) who was appointed by the government to protect the family from any threat or violence. Together, they embark on a series of odd misadventures that take them around the globe as they fight off villains, most notably The Monarch, the family’s arch villain.

The Venture Bros. returns to Adult Swim later this year, and you can find the show’s latest synopsis below.

“The Venture Bros. is Adult Swim’s fan-favorite parody of the great action/adventure cartoons of yesteryear. Tune in to watch Dr. “Rusty” Venture and his twin boys, Hank and Dean, as they clash against arch-enemies, killer mutants, invading aliens and more. Joining them is a massive pantheon of incredible characters like Brock Samson, Dr. Orpheus, The Monarch, Sgt. Hatred, Henchman 21, and so many more that it would be unwise to attempt a full list.”

Go Team Venture! The Art and Making of the Venture Bros. hits store shelves today, while The Venture Bros. returns to Adult Swim and Cartoon Network on August 5.

