Venture Bros: Patrick Warburton on the Show's Cult Legacy

After nearly twenty years, one of the biggest Adult Swim series is looking to come to an end, as The Venture Bros is planning its grand finale via a feature-length movie that will land on HBO Max. For the surreal Cartoon Network series, the role of Brock Samson has been played by actor Patrick Warburton, who has made a name for himself in both live-action projects and animated series. Now, in talking with outlet Paste Magazine, Warburton discussed the series' legacy and his time as Brock.

Since debuting in 2004, the Venture family has gone through quite a bit, whether it be by dealing with the Guild of Calamitous Intent, the Monarch, or Dean and Hank going through puberty. Season seven saw the family packing up shop and moving to the city, introducing a number of new characters into their universe. Needless to say, the grand finale has a lot of ground to cover to wrap things up.

Brock Samson's Legacy

The voice of Brock talked about how he joined the series shortly following his role as the live-action Tick, noting how much fun he's had as the bodyguard to Rusty, Hank, and Dean:

"You know what's funny, when I did The Tick, that show meant so much to me. It was such a tremendous opportunity. And when Venture Bros. came along, it was like a year after that, after we'd all had our hearts broken by Fox, not getting a fair shot with The Tick. And when Chris McCulloch pitched Venture Bros. to me, I remember just thinking really casually "oh sure, I guess I'll do it." Little did I know how much fucking fun it was going to be, and what a supergenius creative venture it was on his part."

Warburton also took the opportunity to discuss how the role was originally presented to him decades ago, while also talking about how The Venture Bros has been able to maintain its story over the years:

"Oh yeah, when I saw who Brock was, I was sold immediately. I loved the concept of the show immediately; I think they described it "like Johnny Quest on acid." And that was all it took to get me on board. Throughout the years, they've done such an incredible job keeping it engaging and fun, building on its mythos and satire and everything."

Via Paste Magazine