Vinland Saga’s First Episodes Are Free To Watch On Amazon Prime For Limited Time

If you haven’t had the chance to catch the bloody saga of the vikings in Vinland Saga, now is your chance! For a limited time, you can catch the first three episodes of the anime that documents the adventure of Thors, his son Thorfinn, and the rest of the village as they attempt to carve a place for themselves in the world while simultaneously dealing with external threats. The series hasn’t been afraid so far to let the blood flow with some sword and shield battles.

Vinland Saga released the news on their official Twitter Account, letting fans know that even if you aren’t an Amazon Prime member, you can still catch the first three episodes of the series before the next gory installment drops:

The first three episodes has established not just the village of vikings in “Dane-controlled England”, but also the family unit of the Thors. When a wandering escaped slave manages to make his way to their village, Thors finds himself in a difficult situation. Things get even worse when a band of warriors from his past demand Thors help in an ongoing war, following his original desertion of said group.

Episode three ended with Thors and his son Thorfinn surrounded on all sides by enemies that are looking to end their lives in a bloody fashion. Things aren’t looking good for this father and son team, but its certainly making for an interesting story that fans of vikings past may find worthy of checking out.

Have you managed to catch the first three episodes of Vinland Saga? Will you be checking these out now that they're free for a limited time?

Originally created by Makoto Yukimura for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, before being moved to Afternoon, in 2005, Vinland Saga has been collected into 21 volumes and has more than five million copies in print as of 2018. The series features a dramatization of King Cnut the Great’s rise to power in English at the start of the 11th century.

Kondansha USA Comics has licensed the series for an English language release, and describes Vinland Saga as such: “Thorfinn is son to one of the Vikings’ greatest warriors, but when his father is killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd, he swears to have his revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd’s band in order to challenge him to a duel, and ends up caught in the middle of a war for the crown of England. From the creator of the classic Planetes manga, comes this epic, highly-anticipated tale.”