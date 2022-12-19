Vinland Saga Season 2 Releases Episode 1 Synopsis and Stills

Vinland Saga has been hard at work for its big return to the world of anime with Season 2, and the series has given fans the first idea of what to expect next with the synopsis and preview stills from the season premiere! In the years since the first season of the series first hit, Vinland Saga has become a much bigger hit with fans as more fans started to see everything it had to offer. With the second season of the series bringing a new era of Makoto Yukimura's original manga series to the screen, it's gotten even tougher to wait for the new episodes.

Vinland Saga Season 2 will be airing next month as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and since its premiere is only a few weeks away from the time of this writing, the series is now getting ready for its first new episode. Showing fans a glance at Episode 1 of the new season (titled "Slave"), Vinland Saga has not only released the synopsis for the new season premiere but a few preview images as well. You can check it out below from the series' official Twitter account:

Ep 1 "Slave"

Synopsis & Stills are released!!

VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2

What to Expect From Vinland Saga's Season 2 Premiere

Vinland Saga Season 2 kicks off on January 9th next year, and the synopsis for the first episode teases that we'll kick things off on a whole new saga for a new character, "Einar, a young man from Northern England, lives with his mother and younger sister in a peaceful farming village. However, one day, the Vikings attacked the village, and Einar's life changed completely. Now, once again, the story of a true warrior (saga) begins in a turbulent era..." Fans will be able to check out Vinland Saga's new season on Crunchyroll alongside its episodes airing in Japan, and they tease the new season as such:

"A new millennium begins in the southern part of the Jutland peninsula in Denmark. After the death of his longtime enemy, Askeladd, Thorfinn lost his purpose in life. He was bought by the landowner Ketil as a 'slave' and engaged in land reclamation work on his farm. Thorfinn meets a young man there, Einar, who was also a slave like him. The encounter of Einar led Thorfinn to face the sins he had committed and began to find meaning in life. On the other hand, Canute, who became the King of England, attempted to extend his territory for the establishment of 'the promised land'. This is 'The Story of a True Warrior (Saga)'. 'The story of Atonement and Salvation (Saga)' that lies beyond the prologue."

What are you hoping to see from Vinland Saga's Season 2 premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!