Vinland Saga Season 2 Finale Has Fans Hoping for Season 3

Vinland Saga's second season is one of the best seasons of an anime adaptation not just of the year, but in recent memory for many fans of the anime medium. For most of season 2, anime fans were able to see Thorfinn struggling with a violent world as he searched for a life free of bloodshed and violence. While not as action-heavy as the first season, Vinland Saga's latest struck a chord for many fans, and now, viking fans are wondering when we'll receive a season 3 confirmation.

Luckily, a third season has plenty to work with as there is a lot of material from Vinland Saga's manga that has yet to be brought to the small screen. While the fight for Ketil's farm might have come to an end and Thorfinn has been able to return to Iceland, the viking protagonist is now working to find the land of "Vinland". Hoping to create a country that will never experience the violence and brutality that has been a big part of his life, Thorfinn is joined by Einar on his quest as the recent season finale sees him getting a drastically new look thanks to shaving his beard and cutting his hair.

Will Thorfinn Return?

Following the Season 2 finale, character designer Takahiko Abiru didn't confirm a third season but hinted at the idea that Thorfinn will return. The first season of the anime was produced by Wit Studio and the second season was produced by MAPPA, so the question arises if either two studios will return for the next season.

My gratitude goes to you as all staff members were able to continue making this work without giving up until today.

I'd like to extend my appreciation to the fans all around the world that love VINLAND SAGA. Thank you so much!

...Thorfinn's journey will continue.#VINLAND_SAGA pic.twitter.com/deFllStN9k — 阿比留隆彦 (@mountful) June 19, 2023

