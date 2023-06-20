Vinland Saga Season 2 Finale Has Fans Hoping for Season 3
Vinland Saga's second season is one of the best seasons of an anime adaptation not just of the year, but in recent memory for many fans of the anime medium. For most of season 2, anime fans were able to see Thorfinn struggling with a violent world as he searched for a life free of bloodshed and violence. While not as action-heavy as the first season, Vinland Saga's latest struck a chord for many fans, and now, viking fans are wondering when we'll receive a season 3 confirmation.
Luckily, a third season has plenty to work with as there is a lot of material from Vinland Saga's manga that has yet to be brought to the small screen. While the fight for Ketil's farm might have come to an end and Thorfinn has been able to return to Iceland, the viking protagonist is now working to find the land of "Vinland". Hoping to create a country that will never experience the violence and brutality that has been a big part of his life, Thorfinn is joined by Einar on his quest as the recent season finale sees him getting a drastically new look thanks to shaving his beard and cutting his hair.
Will Thorfinn Return?
Following the Season 2 finale, character designer Takahiko Abiru didn't confirm a third season but hinted at the idea that Thorfinn will return. The first season of the anime was produced by Wit Studio and the second season was produced by MAPPA, so the question arises if either two studios will return for the next season.
My gratitude goes to you as all staff members were able to continue making this work without giving up until today.— 阿比留隆彦 (@mountful) June 19, 2023
I'd like to extend my appreciation to the fans all around the world that love VINLAND SAGA. Thank you so much!
...Thorfinn's journey will continue.#VINLAND_SAGA pic.twitter.com/deFllStN9k
What was your favorite moment from Vinland Saga Season 2? Do you think we'll receive confirmation of a third season sooner rather than later? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Thorfinn.
Is It Right In Front Of Us?
Look at the 3 lines Vinland saga season 3 is confirmed omg 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/NPf0mwAYXo— Johnny (@JohnnySpittin) June 19, 2023
Season 3 When?
Just watched the last episode of Vinland Saga Season 2 and man I’m am more than satisfied with how MAPPA handled this arc. The season finale was so beautiful and emotional. I’m going to miss Vinland Saga Mondays, can’t wait for season 3 😩 pic.twitter.com/mVMaLNQqnK— Félix José (@JoseJoestaar) June 20, 2023
Now Please
Give me Vinland Saga season 3 now pic.twitter.com/VTTGFK4RyD— Dan (@dansummersss) June 19, 2023
Phenomenal
This season solidified Vinland saga as my all time favourite. Phenomenal work from everyone involved in this adaptation
10/10
Can’t wait for season 3 👏#VINLAND_SAGA pic.twitter.com/uVkHwO3tQy— FortyMudas (@FortyMudas) June 20, 2023
An Amazing Ending
Season 2 has been so good all the way through I've loved every episode,,, this final minute gave me chillsssss can't wait for season 3🙏🙏#VINLAND_SAGA pic.twitter.com/rjUu0nvZUt— alanah✨ (@tenzokeigo) June 19, 2023
Peak
Vinland Saga S2 was peak mehn— kunl3 🤖 (@kunzit0) June 19, 2023
Now I have to wait for a season 3 pic.twitter.com/nzOwmksjBU
Greatest of All Time?
finished vinland saga season 2, by far one of the greatest anime I have watched. the development for thorfinn has honestly been so beautiful; the reunion lowkey made me tear up. It was such a wholesome episode, and I can't wait for season 3. pic.twitter.com/9QUC4jEqPP— 00雨 (@Ra1nrei) June 20, 2023
A Very Special Season
Please Season 3 🙏— シルバ 🌸 (@silvpokkii) June 19, 2023
Also, a huge thanks to all the staff members that pushed through and managed to deliver yet another fantastic (I haven't finished watching but I just know it is that good) season of Vinland Saga. Undoubtedly, a very special series. https://t.co/kteTYwNuNu