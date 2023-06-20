Vinland Saga Drops Major Tease for Season 3

Vinland Saga's second season has come to an end, and with the MAPPA production's season finale, the story of Thorfinn has cemented itself as one of the best anime of 2023. In recent installments, the conflict regarding Ketil's farm came to an end and the viking protagonist found himself setting out on a new quest. With several tears shed by both characters and viewers alike, Vinland Saga has yet to confirm that a third season is in the works, though a creative mind responsible for the series is hinting at the anime's return.

Vinland Saga's first season focused on Thorfinn attempting to get revenge on the man that was responsible for his father's murder. Unfortunately for the star of the series, his revenge was denied thanks to Askeladd's death. The main focus of Vinland Saga Season 2 has been Thorfinn and his new friend Einar attempting to earn their freedom through farming, but war and violence found a way to follow Thorfinn to his new home. The star of the anime is now looking to discover a new land wherein he will be able to not only escape violence but will also offer a safe harbor for those seeking the same.

Vinland Saga Season 3 Tease

Vinland Saga's character designer, Takahiko Abiru, took the opportunity to thank the staff members responsible for the latest season. While Abiru didn't flat-out confirm that a third season was in the works, the animator does state that Thorfinn's "journey will continue". With the manga series having plenty of material that has yet to be adapted to the anime, season three would have some big moments to cover in Thorfinn's future.

My gratitude goes to you as all staff members were able to continue making this work without giving up until today.

I'd like to extend my appreciation to the fans all around the world that love VINLAND SAGA. Thank you so much!

...Thorfinn's journey will continue.#VINLAND_SAGA pic.twitter.com/deFllStN9k — 阿比留隆彦 (@mountful) June 19, 2023

Vinland Saga's first season, as many know, was animated by Wit Studio, the production house responsible for Attack on Titan's first three seasons, Ranking of Kings, and Spy x Family to name a few. For Thorfinn's second season, the reins were handed to Studio MAPPA. Should the series return for a third season, the question arises if MAPPA or Wit would return, or if a new animation studio would get the opportunity to take on this world of vikings and bloodshed.

