Vinland Saga Season 2 Will Reveal New Updates Soon

Both Vinland Saga and Attack on Titan will be returning with new seasons early in 2023, but this isn't the only thing that the two dark anime franchises have in common. With the Scout Regiment's final season transferring from Wit Studio to MAPPA, so too is the animated adaptation of Thorfinn's brutal journey doing the same for season two. The Viking story will arrive early next year but is planning to reveal some major updates relatively soon.

Vinland Saga's manga, created by mangaka Makoto Yukimura, has continued releasing new manga chapters despite the anime taking a few years off following the end of its first season. While we're most likely still too far out to learn whether a season three will be put into development, there is plenty of story left when it comes to Thorfinn and his tale of revenge that took a radical turn following the first season's finale. As has been revealed through trailers and marketing materials, the death of Askaladd will send Thorfinn on a radically different path and will bring plenty of new warriors into his world as he tries to figure out what to do now that his revenge has been taken from him.

The Vikings Are Coming

Twitter Outlet Anime TV Japan shared the news that new information focused on Vinland Saga's second season will be arriving on October 24th, meaning that Viking fans will only have to wait for a few more days to get updates on Thorfinn and his new life in the anime adaptation:

VINLAND SAGA Season 2, New information will be revealed on October 24!



Stay Tuned…



VINLAND SAGA Season 2, New information will be revealed on October 24!

The director of Vinland Saga, Shuhei Yabuta, addressed the swap from Wit to MAPPA, detailing via their Official Twitter Account why the decision was ultimately made for season two:

"It was my personal matter that I transferred to MAPPA, and our team had to leave the previous studio regardless of my transfer. The release of our team wasn't planned in advance and at that point, we had already started production for season2 while keeping almost the same team."

What do you hope to see in the Viking epic when Vinland Saga returns next year? How do you think Thorfinn can go on now that his revenge has been taken from him?