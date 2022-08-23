Vinland Saga Creator Suggests the Manga Is Nearly Finished

Makoto Yukimura has been telling the story of Thorfinn in Vinland Saga since the manga first made landfall in 2005. With around twenty-six volumes to its name, there is certainly a lot of ground for the anime adaptation to cover in the future. However, in a recent interview, the mangaka responsible for this viking universe hinted at the idea that Vinland Saga's finale might be right around the corner by chatting with the creator of Attack on Titan, Hajime Isayama.

Manga is looking to see quite a few favorites coming to an end, with series such as One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Black Clover being a few major examples of stories that are in their "Final Arcs". While Yukimura himself hasn't stated that Thorfinn is in the final adventure of his brutal journey of revenge, the artist is hinting that there aren't many more avenues for the viking to discover. The second season of the anime adaptation, which will be shifting from Wit Studio to MAPPA, will begin following the jaw-dropping finale of the first season, placing Thorfinn into a very different scenario as new characters are introduced to the gruesome world. It might take some time for the television series to catch up with its source material, but expect some big moments along the way.

In the interview with Attack on Titan's creator for Comic Natalie, Yukimura stated that while Thorfinn might not currently be in the final stage, the last story of the series is within sight:

"As a matter of fact, there are not that many roadmaps left. We are not that far away from the final chapter."

While the anime adaptation covered quite a few major moments from Vinland Saga's manga, Yukimura was more than happy with the original content that was added to the series, as he confirmed during an interview for the official website of the property:

"First, I was really happy to see a Vinland Saga that I didn't know play out on screen. I particularly felt a sense of gratitude regarding the fifth and sixth episodes. Thorfinn is separated from his father Thors at a young age and ends up working for Askeladd, but in the manga I skipped over what happened until Thorfinn was sixteen. The anime did a great job of showing the process of him growing up and filling in that gap, so I really appreciated it."