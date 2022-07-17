Vinland Saga Creator Inks Special Art Ahead of Season 2

The staff behind Vinland Saga are now hard at work with the second season of the anime series, and the creator behind it all is helping to celebrate by inking some special new art ahead of the new season's premiere! The first season of the anime taking on Makoto Yukimura's original manga series was definitely one of the more curious releases from a few years ago as while not many fans were on top of it alongside its full debut, the years since then have seen the anime picking up some major steam as more and more interested fans tune in to see what the Viking series has to offer.

With the Vinland Saga team attending the Japan Expo convention this Summer, the official Twitter account for the anime has shared some slick new art from Makoto Yukimura to help hype up what to expect from the new season. While it's not much in terms of the actual tease, the art features a cool look at a now adult Thorfinn that fans will get to know more of over the course of the second season's episodes when they start hitting early next year. You can check out the special new art from the Vinland Saga creator below:

Currently scheduled for a release during the Winter 2023 anime schedule, Vinland Saga Season 2 will feature a returning cast and staff from the first season under new production studio MAPPA. This means Shuhei Yabuta returns as director, Takahiko Abiru returns as character designer, and Yutaka Yamada will be composing the music once more. New additions to the voice cast for the second season currently include the likes of Shunsuke Takeuchi as Einar, Mayumi Sako as Arnheid, Fuminori Komatsu as Snake, Yuu Hayashi as Olmar, and Taiten Kusunoki as Thorgil.

If you wanted to catch up with the first season before the new episodes hit, Vinland Saga is now streaming with HIDIVE, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix. They tease the series as such, "Raised on tales of the legendary land of Vinland, where warmth and plenty abound, young Thorfinn dreams of leaving behind the cold climate of Iceland and venturing into the great unknown. But when Viking sails appear on the horizon, the young boy is conscripted into a life of violence and brutality at the hands of merciless Viking Askalaad. With nothing left to him save revenge, Thorfinn swears vengeance against the man who slew his family, plunging headlong into a sprawling, blood-soaked, coming-of-age epic that marches to the drums of war."

