Vinland Saga Now Has Two English Dubs

Vinland Saga is set to return with a second season that follows the somewhat historically accurate story of Thorfinn, a young viking who is attempting to get revenge on the men that killed his father by joining their entourage, but before its return in 2023, the franchise has hit the news once again for a wild new reason. Apparently, there are two separate English dubs that have been created for the first season of the series created by Makoto Yukimura, with one fan deciding to release a video that compares and contrasts the two takes on this brutal world.

The first English Dub was created by Sentai Filmworks, though this version of Vinland Saga hadn't been streamed on Amazon Prime Video, which was the original gateway for many when it came to this bloody viking tale, though this first take can be currently streamed on the streaming platform known as HDive. The second dub, created by the company known as VSI, is currently available to watch on Netflix, meaning that anime fans have options when it comes to how they want to absorb this first season from Wit Studio.

Twitter Outlet The Cartoon Cipher created a video that compares and contrasts the two different English Dubs for the first season of Vinland Saga, with the second season handing off animating duties to MAPPA from Wit with its plan to hit the small screen in January of next year:

If you haven't had the opportunity to follow the sad story of Thorfinn, the official description for Vinland Saga reads as such:

"As a child, Thorfinn sat at the feet of the great Leif Ericson and thrilled to wild tales of a land far to the west. But his youthful fantasies were shattered by a mercenary raid. Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family, Thorfinn became a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band's leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father. Sustaining Thorfinn through his ordeal are his pride in his family and his dreams of a fertile westward land, a land without war or slavery...the land Leif called Vinland."

