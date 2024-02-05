Dragon Ball to Expand Its Series Catalog on Crunchyroll

Dragon Ball fans, get ready! It looks like the anime is ready to expand its catalog on Crunchyroll! Not long ago, the streaming platform confirmed plans to bring more Dragon Ball to fans, and the first round of netizens impacted will be in Europe.

According to Crunchyroll, it is bringing the entire Dragon Ball series to the United Kingdom and France. The platformed announced that "over 800 episodes of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT and more will soon stream on the service in the United Kingdom and France-kicking off with the original Dragon Ball series in English sub, English dub, French sub and French dub on February 9."

As you can imagine, Dragon Ball fans overseas are eager for the push. Dragon Ball has been in limbo in Europe for some years now, but that will end starting February 9th when the original anime hits Crunchyroll. Dragon Ball Z will go live on March 1st before Dragon Ball GT goes out on March 15th. Dragon Ball Z Kai will debut at the end of March, and right now, the English dub of Dragon Ball Super is in flux.

Currently, the English dub of Dragon Ball Super is missing from Crunchyroll stateside. If you want to watch the dub, you will have to head over to Funimation or buy the anime on Blu-ray. It's up to you to decide! At this time, there are no plans to brings the English dub to streaming, but that could change easily enough.

If you are not caught up with Dragon Ball, you can also check out the series in print. Viz Media oversees the release of Akira Toriyama's hit manga in English. So for more info on Dragon Ball, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Before there was Dragon Ball Z, there was Akira Toriyama's action epic Dragon Ball, starring the younger version of Son Goku and all the other Dragon Ball Z heroes! Meet a naive young monkey-tailed boy named Goku, whose quiet life changes when he meets Bulma, a girl who is on a quest to collect seven "Dragon Balls." If she gathers them all, an incredibly powerful dragon will appear and grant her one wish. But the precious orbs are scattered all over the world, and Bulma needs Goku's help (and his super-strength)! With a magic staff for a weapon and a flying cloud for a ride, Goku sets out on the adventure of a lifetime..."

What do you think about this latest Dragon Ball haul?