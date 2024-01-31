Dragon Ball Cosplay Shows Off With the Ginyu Force

Dragon Ball Z made a huge impact with the Ginyu Force and the other members of Frieza's army during the Namek Saga, and now an awesome cosplay group has brought them all to life! Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball series will be celebrating its 40th Anniversary of its first launch in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine later this year, and the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down. Throughout its run over the years fans have been introduced to all sorts of powerful villains that Goku and the other Z-Fighters have needed to face, and each one has been more distinct than the last.

While fans had already seen demons, monsters, and more through Dragon Ball's original run, things got even wilder when Goku and the others went into space. It was here that Frieza was introduced as the next major antagonist as he had an entire army of powerful fighters at his disposal that he had been conquering planets with. But it was the Ginyu Force that really stood out from this new batch of villains in many ways, and @maruhiro59 managed to catch a photo of an awesome Dragon Ball cosplay group that gathered these fighters together in one place! Check it out:

What's Next for Frieza in Dragon Ball?

While the Ginyu Force were soundly defeated during the Namek Saga, it was a much different case for Frieza. Not only has the villain come back even stronger than ever before through Dragon Ball Super, the latest chapters of the manga have actually made the tyrant the current strongest fighter in the universe with his newest Black Frieza form brought about through ten years of training within the Hyperbolic Time Chamber. While it has yet to be revealed when Frieza will return again, it's another reason to keep track of Dragon Ball Super's newest chapters.

Dragon Ball Super is releasing new chapters of its run on a monthly basis, and is currently in the midst of brand new material following its adaptation of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. You can find the three most recent chapters for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, and the entire TV anime streaming with Crunchyroll. The Dragon Ball Super anime has not announced a continuation yet, but Dragon Ball Daima will be ushering in a new era of the franchise later this Fall.

Where does the Ginyu Force rank among your favorite Dragon Ball villains? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!