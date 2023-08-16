My Hero Academia Is Bringing Another Movie to Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest anime series in the field, and it seems new fans are flocking to the series each day. As Izuku carries on work in the manga's final act, the My Hero Academia anime has everyone on edge about its next season. After all, war is on the horizon, and new fans are doing their best to catch up with Deku's adventures to date. So of course, they'll want to know one My Hero Academia movie is about to get way easier to watch.

The update comes from Crunchyroll itself as the streaming service will update its My Hero Academia catalog tomorrow. Starting on August 17th, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes will be available to stream. Netizens will be able to watch the movie either subbed or dubbed depending on their preference. So if you are eager to see the first My Hero Academia movie again, you're in luck!

If you are not familiar wit the anime's first film, it premiered in 2018 under Toho and Studio Bones' control. Directed by Kenji Nagasaki, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes was the anime's first feature film, and it was overseen by series creator Kohei Horikoshi. Given its success, the movie went on to prompt two more films: Heroes Rising in 2019 and World Heroes' Mission in 2021. Not long ago, a fourth My Hero Academia movie was announced, but few details are available regarding the project.

If you want to know more about My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, no sweat! You can read the movie's official synopsis here: "Ranked the number one hero anime year after year, My Hero Academia's first ever movie took theaters by storm. Witness the excitement that SMASHED the box office! Deku and his friends take on a daring rescue operation when villains hack into I Expo-the world's leading hero item exhibition. All Might is trapped by their sinister plan, and his best hope for saving everyone lies in the new generation of heroes."

What do you think about this My Hero Academia addition? Have you checked out all of the anime's movies?