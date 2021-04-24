Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Shows Off Season 2 Opening, Ending Themes: Watch

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun has shown off its opening and ending themes for the second season! Osamu Nishi's original manga series released its anime debut back in 2019 and it was one of the biggest hits of that year. Now the series has finally returned for its much anticipated second season as the titular Iruma is now facing all sorts of different challenges in the titular demon school. After spending the first season making sure he fit in with the wacky new school after being taken to the underworld by surprise, the second season is launching into whole new territory.

This includes a brand new opening and ending theme for the season as well featuring all sorts of new additions and major teases for the season to come. DA PUMP returns from the first season to perform the opening theme song, "No! No! Satisfaction!," and you can check it out in the video above! The ending theme is performed by Amatsuki and is titled "Kokoro Show Time." You can check it out in the video below from Crunchyroll.

If you wanted to catch Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun yourself, both seasons of the series are now streaming with Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll has also announced that they will be releasing an English dub for the second season at a later date as part of their slate of Spring 2021 releases as well.

Season 2 is only a couple of episodes deep as of this writing, and the first episode (titled "The Secret Behind the Ring") is described as such, "Due to very bizarre circumstances, the human boy, Suzuki Iruma, ends up in the netherworld. He is keeping the fact that he is human a secret and attends the Demon School Babyls. Because he is human, he cannot use magic so he had been using the Gluttonous Feeder Ring to get by in school. But then one day, the ring started to speak! Why, though? Iruma then meets the incarnation of the ring who calls themselves Alicred, AKA Ali-san."

But what do you think? How do you like the opening and ending theme sequences for Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun's second season? How do they compare to the opening and ending themes from the first season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!