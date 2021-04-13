Crunchyroll Announces Slate of Spring 2021 Dubs

✖

Crunchyroll has announced its slate of English dub releases for the Spring 2021 anime season! The Spring 2021 anime season is now underway, and unlike this time last year, this season has both a ton of returning and brand new shows to check out. There's a wide variety of new releases this year, and while fans have begun to stream some of the releases as they launch in Japan, many fans are eagerly waiting to see which of these new series will be getting English dub releases. Thankfully, Crunchyroll has announced their slate.

The English dub productions for the Spring 2021 season include some returning favorites alongside some of the big premieres from the season as well. Not only that, but the slate of international dub productions continue as well for series such as Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, The Rising of the Shield Hero, and more. Here's the break down of the dubs coming from Crunchyroll this Spring:

Tokyo Revengers (English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German)

To Your Eternity (English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German)

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level (English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German)

So I'm a Spider, So What? Part 2 (English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German)

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2 (English)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime - Season 1 + 5 OVAs (Portuguese, Spanish, French)

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 + 2 OVAs (Portuguese and Spanish)

The Rising of the Shield Hero - Season 1 (Portuguese, Spanish, French)

Unfortunately, the announcement for these dub productions do not have any release dates set for them just yet but Crunchyroll has also confirmed that more details on these releases will be revealed at a later date. With many of these series just getting started this Spring in the past week or so, it's probably going to be a bit of a wait but it should be well worth it for dub fans.

But what do you think of Crunchyroll's new slate of dubs for the Spring 2021 anime season? Have you checked out any of these shows yet, or are you waiting for the new dub release? Which new dub production are you most excited to check out this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!