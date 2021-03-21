Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Reveals New Cast Addition for Season 2

✖

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-Kun has revealed a new member of the cast coming to Season 2 of the series! Following the successful debut of the anime adaptation for Osamu Nishi's original manga series back in 2019, the series is finally coming back for a second season next month as part of the jam packed Spring 2021 schedule of new anime releases. With its upcoming debut so close, Iruma-kun has begun revealing new details about the new episodes such as one of the big new additions coming to the series with the second season, Ari.

Full name Arikured, this new addition is someone that works very closely with Iruma already and will be given new form with the next season. For this new form, NHK has confirmed that Shinichiro Miki (James in Pokemon, Zamasu in Dragon Ball, and Roy Mustang in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood among many others) will be providing the voice of Iruma's new ally. You can check out Ari's character design for the new season below:

(Photo: NHK)

Premiering in Japan on April 17th (but has yet to be officially confirmed for a release in other territories at the time of this writing), Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun's second season will feature a returning cast and staff that includes Makoto Moriwaki returning as director for Bandai Namco Pictures, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu will oversee the series composition, Satohiko Sano as character designer, and Akimitsu Honma as the composer.

The opening theme for the new season is titled "No! No! Satisfaction!" as performed by DA PUMP, and the new ending theme is titled "Kokoro Show Time," as performed by Amatsuki. If you wanted to check out Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun yourself, you can check out the first season with Crunchyroll (which could very well be streaming the new season of the series as well). They officially describe the series as such, "Suzuki Iruma, human, 14, one day finds himself taken against his will into the world of demons.

To add to his predicament, his doting owner and self-appointed "Grandpa" is the chair-demon at his new school. In order to survive, Iruma must deal with a haughty student who challenges him to a duel, a girl with adjustment issues, and so many more scary beings! Can this ultimate pacifist dodge the slings and arrows that are flung his way? As he struggles frantically, Iruma's innate kindness begins to win over enemies."

What do you think of this newest addition to the Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun? Are you excited to check out the new season next month? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!