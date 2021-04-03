Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Shares New Season 2 Trailer

✖

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun has shared a new trailer for Season 2 of the series! Following the successful debut of its anime series back in 2019, the adaptation for Osamu Nishi's original manga series is finally coming back with its second season as part of the jam-packed Spring 2021 schedule of new anime releases. But while the new season has been fairly slim in terms of how much it has shown fans from the new episodes, the second season for the series has now debuted a new trailer with its premiere coming up so soon.

With the second season of Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun premiering on April 17th in Japan, NHK has debuted a new trailer featuring a much fuller look at the new season than ever before. New characters, new foes, and new and surprising situations for the Iruma-kun are on the way as he has to deal with a whole new set of problems in the upcoming season. Check out the trailer below:

The cast and crew from the first season will be returning for the second with Bandai Namco Pictures producing. As shown off in the trailer, the new season will feature two new additions to the cast with Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ronove Lomiere and Shinichiro Miki as Ari. The opening and ending theme details have been confirmed for the new season as well with DA PUMP returning from the first season to perform the opening theme song, "No! No! Satisfaction!" and Amatsuki performing the ending theme, titled "Kokoro Show Time."

The second season has yet to be confirmed for an international release as of this writing, but if you wanted to check out the first season of the series you can currently find Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun now streaming with Crunchyroll. But what do you think of this first full look at the new season?

What did you think of Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun's debut season? What do you want to see in the new episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!