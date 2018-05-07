Here’s What Ghost In The Shell’s Flop Means for Live-Action Anime

Hollywood has an anime curse. For as long as fans can remember, the western world has never been able to do an anime adaptation justice. Many will remember the disaster that was Dragon Ball Evolution but other indie films such as Kite and The Guyver still send shivers down people’s spines. Earlier this month, many fans had hoped the industry would overcome its anime curse with Ghost in the Shell as Paramount Pictures prepared to give the iconic cyberpunk franchise a live-action take.

Sadly, it didn’t go as hoped.

While Ghost in the Shell has been well-received in international markets, the film has failed to find an audience in the U.S. If the film’s box office does not find a boost domestically, Ghost in the Shell will lose nearly $60 million and hit Paramount right where it hurts. A slew of factors have led to the film’s failure with blame being traced back to marketing, casting, and overall tone. However, there is more at risk with Ghost in the Shell than a hefty chunk of change.

No, the future of western adaptations of anime are now on the line.

Even though Hollywood just can’t seem to get anime right, the industry has not stopped itself from browsing Japan’s stock of popular franchises. The reason Dragon Ball Evolution even hit theaters was because of its tie-in to Akira Toriyama’s immeasurably popular manga. Other western studios tried to get their hands on IPs like Mobile Suit Gundam without success. And, of course, some did secure the rights to series such as Ghost in the Shell and Akira.

Now that Ghost in the Shell has bombed hard at the domestic box office, U.S. companies will likely hesitate before they jump all into an anime adaptation. Paramount funneled in at least $250 million into Ghost in the Shell, giving the premiere feature a massive budget. Moving forward, studios may hesitate to spend that kind of cash on anime-based films when all they’ve got to bank on is one diehard fandom.

With so many failures on its back, Hollywood does not have many more shots at getting anime done right before the fandom turns its back in full. Earlier this year, news broke that Warner Bros. was possibly eyeing rights to Attack on Titan, and the report sent fans into a rage. Rather than being excited about the prospect, anime fans were certain Hollywood would commodify Attack on Titan into a cheap dystopian-horror film – and Ghost in the Shell has only leant to those fans’ perception.

When it comes down to it, the failure of Ghost in the Shelll has no irrevocably damaged anime in the western sphere; If Dragon Ball Evolution couldn’t ruin it, then nothing can. However, Ghost in the Shell did add another tired notch to Hollywood’s growing list of anime-inspired disappointments. Enthusiasm for upcoming projects like Alita: Battle Angel and Akira are dwindling to all-time lows because thanks to Paramount’s misguided take on Masamune Shirow’s beloved franchise.

Unless something changes, the next anime adaptation Hollywood undertakes may not lose $60 million at the bank. No, it may bleed its whole budget under mounting scrutiny from tired anime lovers. And, by that point, all studios will have left to do is hold a funeral for all the potential they squandered.

