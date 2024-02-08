Wistoria: Wand And Sword Trailer Launches With Black Clover Flair

2024 aims to be a big year for beloved anime franchises making a comeback, while this year will also see quite a few new anime adaptations hitting the scene. So far, anime fans have seen the likes of Bucchigiri and Solo Leveling take the world by storm, with this summer looking to introduce a new world of magic and mystery to the anime medium. Wistoria: Wand And Sword first hit the manga scene in 2020 and this summer, the anime adaptation will chronicle the story of Will Serfory.

If this is your first time hearing of Wistoria: Wand And Sword, the series first arrived as a manga in 2020 from creators Fujino Omori and Toshi Aoi. The premise of this story is somewhat akin to the likes of Black Clover and Mashle: Magic And Muscles, as the protagonist is aiming to excel in a world of magic despite the fact that they have no magical abilities of their own. If the name Fujino Omori sounds familiar, you might be a fan of Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon, as the mangaka was responsible for the creation of that beloved franchise.

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Trailer

Anime fans can expect this new world to arrive on the small screen this July. Wistoria: Wand And Sword will be produced by studios Asta and Bandai Namco Pictures for its upcoming summer debut.

Wistoria’s author, Fujino Omori, shared their excitement for the anime’s confirmation, “An Anime has been decided! It’s like a magic spell. My body is as hot as a flame, and my heart is beating like the sound of the wind. In other words, I’m excited! Director Yoshiwara was one of the animators I fell in love with at first sight when he worked on Fate/Apocrypha and I followed him! So from the first time I saw his name in the director column, I was so excited. I couldn’t stop shaking.”

The official description for Wistoria: Wand And Sword reads as such, “A new, magical dungeon-adventure fantasy series from the author of Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?! To fulfill the promise he made to his childhood friend, Will Serfort enters Regarden Magic Academy with the goal of making it to the top of the magical world. There’s just one problem—he doesn’t know how to use magic! Will the seemingly ordinary sword in his hand be the key to unlock his true potential?”