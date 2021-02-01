Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Debuts Trailer for New OVA

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has debuted its first trailer for its new OVA special! With the third season coming to an end last year, it was announced that the series would be returning for a new special OVA episode much like it has done in the past with the first two seasons of the series. And much like the previous OVA episodes in the past, it will be offering some fan service of some sort as Bell Cranel and the rest of the Hestia Familia will be heading out on a special hot springs trip.

It also seems that just like the prior OVA specials, there will be some wacky shenanigans that Bell and the others come across as this new hot springs is much more than it seems. Titled "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III OAV: Is It Wrong to Crave Hot spring in Orario? - God of the Hot Spring Forever," you can check out the first trailer for the new special episode in the video above!

Releasing in Japan on April 28th (an English language license has yet to be confirmed as of this writing, however), Warner Bros. Japan describes the OVA as such, "A strange hot spring resort has suddenly sprung up in Orario. Since it appeared, people visited there daily to relieve stress and daily. Of course, Bell and the other faces of the Hestia Familia were seen within the crowd. However, there was a group of people who are suspicious of the popular resort…Hot spring, conspiracy and secret hidden behind the veil…After dazzling adventure, Bell witnesses the truth of it all!"

This new OVA episode will not be the only new release for the franchise coming our way as a fourth season of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has been confirmed to be in the works. Aiming for a release in 2022, the new season is still largely shrouded in mystery as to what fans can expect from the new episodes. But what do you think?

What do you think of this first look at Danmachi's new OVA episode? How did you feel about the first two OVA specials released thus far? How are you liking the anime's run as a whole?