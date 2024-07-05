Witch Hat Atelier Trailer, Poster Released

It’s here! At last, Witch Hat Atelier has made its way to the screen. For years, the world has been waiting on word from the hit manga, and now the team behind Witch Hat Atelier is delivering. The first trailer for the magical series is now live, and Witch Hat Atelier has dropped a key visual to match.

As you can see above, Witch Hat Atelier has posted its first trailer, and it is nothing short of gorgeous. The animation brings the world that Kamome Shirahama crafted to life with careful love. We are given a first look at the magic that imbues every piece of Coco’s story, so fans are in for a treat.

If you are eager to check out the series, Witch Hat Atelier will keep you waiting for a bit longer. The show is slated to debut in 2025. Yulia Kitamura will be doing music for the anime, and fans will know them best for their recent work on Elden Ring. Of course, Crunchyroll will be streaming the series, so netizens can keep an eye out for new details on Witch Hat Atelier as the new year approaches.

Not familiar with Witch Hat Atelier? No worries! You can find the manga easily enough as Kodansha publishes it in English. So for those wanting to know more about Shirahama’s gorgeous fantasy, you can read its official synopsis below:

“In a world where everyone takes wonders like magic spells and dragons for granted, Coco is a girl with a simple dream: She wants to be a witch. But everybody knows magicians are born, not made, and Coco was not born with a gift for magic. Resigned to her un-magical life, Coco is about to give up on her dream to become a witch…until the day she meets Qifrey, a mysterious, traveling magician. After secretly seeing Qifrey perform magic in a way she’s never seen before, Coco soon learns what everybody “knows” might not be the truth, and discovers that her magical dream may not be as far away as it may seem…”

