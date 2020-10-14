Yashahime Teases the Location of Inuyasha, Kagome, and More

✖

With the arrival of the first two episodes of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, we got the opportunity to not only dive into the lives of the new characters of Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha in this long awaited sequel series, but also had an opportunity to see the adventures of Inuyasha and Kagome following the original series and fans have found clues as to what their fates might have ultimately been. With the half demon and arrow slinging girl from the modern era seemingly having a daughter of their own in Moroha, the question of their current status is one of the biggest mysteries of the series!

In the first episode of Yashahime, we focused primarily on Inuyasha and Kagome several months after the ending of the original anime series, still doing their best to fight demons that were terrorizing the land. When the story begins to follow our three new protagonists fifteen years later, audiences still aren't sure where the two original heroes have wound up. Fan theories have been running rampant since the first promotional material dropped for the sequel series, and a few die hards of the anime franchise think that they have an idea of what is currently going in with our original characters in this highly awaited sequel!

Twitter Users Kagome Ackerman and OliveroSinEse shared their theories about what has happened to Inuyasha and Kagome, believing that the current magical pearls that are wielded by Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha might have an important role to play the mystery behind the original characters' disappearance:

tw // YASHAHIME THEORIES In the new episode we learn that the rainbow pearls have existed for 10 years when the three princesses were both 4 years old. Also it’s confirmed that Moroha lives alone since she was 4. The pearls are somehow connected to inuyasha and the others. pic.twitter.com/FMnQQzhjE2 — kiki ❁ HNY spoilers (@KAGOMEACKERMAN) October 10, 2020

I believe the parents are "trapped" inside the pearls, and everyone's memories of them were erased. There are 7 pearls/7 missing characters: Inuyasha, Kagome, Sesshoumaru, Rin, Miroku, Sango, and Shippo. The colors match with each character in the merchandising. #Yashahime pic.twitter.com/3lzbfXLD60 — Daniela Olivero (@OliveroSinEse) October 10, 2020

What do you think of these fan theories about Inuyasha and Kagome's current status?