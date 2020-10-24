Yashahime Brings Back Kikyo in Surprising Way

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has been steadily reuniting Inuyasha fans with the characters from the older series in the first few episodes of the sequel, but the newest episode brought back the priestess Kikyo in a surprising way. Kikyo was one of the core elements of Rumiko Takahashi's original manga series, but fans did not really expect Kikyo to be one of the characters that would possibly return in the sequel anime series. But the newest episode found a fun loophole to bring her into the events of the new story thanks to a clever tie from the first series.

Episode 4 of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon saw Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha return to the feudal era thanks to the combined power of Root Head and the Tree of Ages, but before they make it to the outside world they are summoned to the core of the Tree of Ages to speak with it. Taking on a familiar form, "Kikyo" made a return to the series with this loophole.

Speaking with the three of them at its core, the Tree of Ages takes on the form of Kikyo. When Moroha asks why the tree chose this appearance, the Tree of Ages reveals it's a borrowed appearance created from a small bit of leftover spirit from the Arrow of Sealing Kikyo once struck the Tree of Ages with before the events of the original Inuyasha series.

Thanks to the remnants of the power within the arrow that Kikyo struck Inuyasha with (which fans of the original recognize as one of the most infamous moments in Inuyasha and Kikyo's relationship overall), the Tree of Ages was able to take on this form and speak with future generations as it gives Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha their mission for the sequel series.

It's strangely appropriate to see Kikyo's visage once more as the Tree of ages tasks the Half-Demon Princesses (which is the first time the series has addressed its subtitle) with taking down the former demonic rival of their grandfather, the Great-Dog Demon. But what did you think of Kikyo coming back to the franchise in this way?

