Yashahime Makes Major Reference to Inuyasha's First Demon

With the second episode of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon introducing us to the daughters of both Inuyasha and Sesshomaru, it seems as if a familiar villain has returned to take down Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha, linking the original episodes of the first anime to its sequel! With a new "deus ex machina" being introduced in this sequel in the form of the "rainbow pearls", it definitely seems as if demon fighting will be coming in hot and heavy throughout the anime series of Yashahime in its bid to do justice to the original series that introduced us to the world of Inuyasha!

Towa and her sister Setsuna are the daughters of Sesshomaru, the anti-hero half brother to Inuyasha that would often be trying to kill his heroic sibling, who have lived very different lives as a result of a random portal emerging. With Towa being raised in the modern era by Kagome's brother, she has become accustomed to the mundane daily life of a junior high student while simultaneously retaining the strength and powers of her father. With the second episode travelling from the past to the present, it seems as if Mistress Centipede has somehow returned from the early days of Inuyasha.

Twitter User Ice Queen Xielbbh shared the side by side comparion of Mistress Centipede when she was the first demon that Kagome had encountered in the Inuyasha anime series, and her recent appearance as the main antagonist to the three new protagonists of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon:

Inuyasha's Hanyo no

first enemy Yashahime's

first enemy 🤝

Nostalgia is real pic.twitter.com/v2mdew1jhd — 맥시엘, FOR EXO and IU🌹 (@icequeenxielbbh) October 10, 2020

Mistress Centipede's resurrection is still a mystery in the anime sequel series, but it's clear that she is as powerful as always, if not more so, managing to steal the rainbow pearls from both Towa and Setsuna, giving her a serious power boost. With the episode concluding as the trio of demon hunters are left in a terrible predicament, it will be interesting to see how this horrifying demon is able to brought down with its strength being amplified thanks to ingesting these pearls!

What do you think of this major callback to the original Inuyasha series? Do you foresee the trio of demon hunters taking down this centipede monster? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Inuyasha!