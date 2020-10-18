Yashahime Reveals Kagome's Family's Reaction to Meeting Her Daughter

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has introduced fans to Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter in the sequel series, and the newest episode revealed how Kagome's family reacted to meeting her for the first time. The first episode of the second series might have reintroduced fans to the classic cast from Rumiko Takahashi's original Inuyasha series, but the newest couple of episodes have been focused on introducing the new cast we will be following in the sequel series. This includes the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, Moroha, who ended up crossing paths with the rest of the Higurashi family in the third episode.

The second episode of the series left off on a major cliffhanger in which Moroha and Setsuna (together with a demon) ended up going forward in time through a portal much like Kagome did in the original series. But when they emerge, the members of the Higurashi family are in the area as well and meet Moroha for the first time -- instantly noting how she looks like Kagome.

Episode 3 of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon sees Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha successfully defeat the demonic threat that brought them there in the first place. But the Higurashi family is used to these kinds of wild situations as they even mention how nostalgic it feels because Inuyasha used to come through the portal all the time to save Kagome.

(Photo: Viz Media) When Moroha comes up close to them to clear the area, Kagome's mother then mentions how Moroha looks like Kagome. Mentioning that her eyes are just like Kagome's, it's a little bit bittersweet considering that this is Moroha's grandmother meeting for the first real time in such a wild situation. The rest of the series could continue to unfold this relationship, but it must be weird for Kagome's family.

Kagome has been back in the past with Inuyasha, and this suggests that her one way trip has impacted her family in ways not seen in the original series. Her mother must be missing her so much to recognize seeing her daughter's eyes in this young girl, and it's sort of tragic to see that Kagome indeed has gone on to have a family that her mother really never got to see.

But the big question remains. Where is Kagome herself? What do you think happened to Kagome and Inuyasha? Did Kagome ever go back to her time after choosing to be with Inuyasha?