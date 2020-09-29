Yashahime: Princess Half Demon Unveils New Teaser As Premiere Approaches

Yashahime: Princess Half Demon is days away from premiering, giving us the long awaited sequel to the classic series of Inuyasha, and the franchise has decided to give us a quick new teaser showing off the main three characters of the show who happen to be the daughters of Inuyasha and his half-brother, Sesshomaru. With the sequel series set to arrive in North America on both Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Funimation when it debuts as part of the fall 2020 anime roster, anime fans around the globe will have the chance to once again dive into the anime world created by Rumiko Takahashi!

Yashahime: Princess Half Demon is going to be in good company when it comes to anime series that are dropping this fall, with the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, Bleach: Burn The Witch, and Noblesse to name a few. For those who have managed to dodge information about the series, it will take place years following the conclusion of the original series, showing off the daughters of the main protagonist of Inuyasha as well as his formerly twisted half-brother. With many mysteries that have been set up in the promotional material, such as the current status of Kagome, fans are chomping at the bit to see what answers will be revealed in this big new series!

Viz Media shared the brief new teaser for Yashahime: Princess Half Demon which gives us new looks at the three new protagonists in the forms of Moroha, Setsuna, and Towa who will be welcoming fans back to the world that was first created by Rumiko Takahashi in 1996:

Traverse the past and present. Change the future. #Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will stream simultaneously with Japan on October 3rd! pic.twitter.com/HZMOzcRp0d — VIZ (@VIZMedia) September 29, 2020

Inuyasha ran for around one hundred and sixty episodes, also getting a number of feature length films, and while Yashahime has yet to confirm just how long its run will be, we would imagine it will be quite long considering the fan anticipation for the sequel. This sequel was something that fans were never expecting, taking place years following the original's conclusion, but the world of anime is still shaking with its announcement!

What do you think of this latest teaser for Yashahime Princess Half Demon?