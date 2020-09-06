Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Announces Ending Theme

✖

There are only a few weeks separating fans of Inuyasha from its sequel. The hit anime has been chilling for years now following the destruction of the Shikon Jewel. Now, creator Rumiko Takahashi is bringing Inuyasha back to life for a new series, and fans have just learned a bit about the ending theme of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.

The report comes from Anime News Network after the Japanese singer Uru made an announcement on their official website. It was there she confirmed she will do the ending theme for Yashahime, and the single will be titled "Break". Uru says the song was written and composed just for the shows and fans will be able to buy the full track in late October.

Of course, fans will get to hear part of the music well before October 28. After all, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is slated to debut on October 3. The show will be simulcast in the U.S. via Crunchyroll thanks to a licensing deal with Viz Media.

If you want to know more about the sequel, you can read its official synopsis below:

"The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time!

In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi's brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa's shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister.

Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past."

How hyped are you for this latest chapter of Inuyasha? Will you be tuning into this sequel?