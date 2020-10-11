Yashahime Reveals What Powers Moroha Got from Inuyasha and Kagome

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has finally fully introduced the new main trio of characters, and the newest episode has revealed what powers Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter Moroha got from her parents! The newest episode of the series officially introduced the children of Sesshomaru, Inuyasha and Kagome that it will be following from here on out. While the episode did not reveal where Inuyasha and Kagome are at the time of the sequel, it did reveal that their daughter is named Moroha, and she's made quite a name for herself as a demon slayer.

Curiously like the childhood flashback scene featuring the other two main heroines Towa and Setsuna, Moroha is alone and fighting demons by herself. But she seems perfectly capable of defending herself due to the various powers and abilities that she had inherited from her parents such as the ability to use sealing arrows.

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon's second episode fully introduced Moroha to the series, and she has built up a reputation for herself as "Beniyasha, Destroyer of Lands." She's been defeating demons and collecting bounties for each of them, and revealed she's got a ton of powerful abilities at her disposal that should look familiar to fans of Rumiko Takahashi's original Inuyasha series.

(Photo: Viz Media)

As far as power she inherited from Kagome, Moroha revealed she has access to arrows of sealing. They are a bit stronger than we saw with Kagome, however, as one of her arrows turned into a flurry once she embedded some of her power into it. Her potential powers from Inuyasha, however, are a bit tougher to parse.

Like her father, she has a ton of athletic ability and stamina, and like Inuyasha, she also has a mystical blade of her own known as Kurikaramaru. She unleashes a powerful energy with it much like Inuyasha was capable of, but it's currently unclear as to whether or not she actually gained this power from her father just yet.

But regardless of this, Moroha's first fight clearly paints her as a blend of Inuyasha and Kagome that fans had seen with the series premiere. Now as the series moves forward we'll be seeing much more of what this young fighter can do.