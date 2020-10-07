Original Inuyasha Star Responds to Yashahime Comeback Rumor

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has arrived, with the series landing to anime fans that have been waiting to see the world of Inuyasha return, and one of the stars of the original English Dub series has dropped some news regarding his potential return as the half-brother of Inuyasha in Sesshomaru. David Kaye has been a part of the world of voice acting for years now, having lent his talents to franchises such as Transformers, Ben 10, Young Justice, and Avengers, and we're confident in saying that fans would love to see him return in the role of Sesshomaru.

There has yet to be any official release date for an English Dub for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon following the arrival of the first episode of the anime series on streaming services such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. Though we aren't sure if the original English actors for Inuyasha will be returning for their roles, it's great to see that actors like David Kaye are more than willing to return to their roles years after the original series debuted. Inuyasha's English Dub ran on the programming block of Toonami on Cartoon Network, bringing the series to North America and expanding the fan base for the magical world created by Rumiko Takahashi.

David Kaye shared the current status of whether or not he'll be returning as Sesshomaru for the English Dub of the Inuyasha sequel, stating that while he would love to revisit the role, there are still a number of things that are in consideration when it comes to his return:

Jack. I would LOVE to of course. That depends on many things. But know tha id be down if and when it happens — David Kaye (@dkayevo) August 14, 2020

Sesshomaru is a huge part of the sequel series that is Yashahime: Princess Half Demon with the protagonists of Towa and Setsuna being his daughters. While fans are still attempting to figure out just who their mother is, it's clear that the half demon brother of Inuyasha is going to make several appearances down the line within the new sequel series. In the first episode, Sesshomaru made a brief appearance during a flashback sequence that took up the majority of the installment, proving that whoever does eventually voice the character will have plenty of lines to deliver!

