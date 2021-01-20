Inuyasha Fans React to THAT Sesshomaru x Rin Reveal
Inuyasha fans are definitely feeling feelings after the massive Sesshomaru x Rin reveal in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. One of the biggest mysteries heading into the premiere on the sequel anime to Rumiko Takahashi's original Inuyasha manga series was that Sesshomaru's twin daughters would be at the center of the new story. Making matters more curious, the sequel revealed that his daughters would be half-demons yet it was not revealed who the mother of his daughters would be. This was the same for the first half of the new series, but that's all changed with the newest episode.
Episode 15 of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon finally confirmed what many fans had been suspecting as Rin was revealed to indeed be the mother of Sesshomaru's daughters, Towa and Setsuna. After dancing around it with a series of teases in the first 14 episodes of the sequel, the episode finally cemented that Sesshomaru and Rin became a "couple" (as much as Sesshomaru can be a part of one, anyway) and had children with one another.
With such a massive reveal, it's no wonder that fans are feeling all kinds of emotions. Not only was this a confirmation of a long standing theory fans have had, but also brings up some questions about their gaps in age that Inuyasha and Kagome didn't raise. Read on to see how fans are reacting to this major reveal, and let us know what you think!
How do you feel about Sesshomaru and Rin having children together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
"SessRin Canon"
HELLO.
RIN IS THE MOTHER OF THE TWINS.
RIN IS SESSHOMARU'S WIFE.
SESSHOMARU IS RIN'S HUSBAND.
SESSRIN CANON.
EVERYTHING IS CONFIRMED.
January 16, 2021, I was there.#半妖の夜叉姫 #sessrin #Yashahime pic.twitter.com/ZjpKBXm51w— Danae (@happyberry_d) January 16, 2021
"Wasted No Time"
I still can't get over the fact that rin was pregnant BEFORE kagome like sesshomaru Sama wasted NO TIME 😜😜😜 #sessrin #Yashahime pic.twitter.com/Bu5j4pAwNU— dezzyvelo (@dezzyvelo) January 16, 2021
He Indeed Put a Ring on it
Unlike the other demons, Sesshomaru didn't make Rin as his mistress. He married her. #半妖の夜叉姫 #殺りん #sessrin pic.twitter.com/7V1RE8QBZY— Antiheroes, Monsters & Villains 🔥 (@PhoenixFlamesif) January 16, 2021
"After Over a Decade of Shipping Them..."
After over a decade of shipping them, #sessrin is finally canon.
Rin is Sesshomaru's wife and the mother of his children. Pre-teen me be so happy.#半妖の夜叉姫 #殺りん #SessRin pic.twitter.com/ZG2bv6VJZh— Mokomoko-sama🌙☀️ (@Mokomoko_fluff) January 16, 2021
"If Only Kagura Didn't Die"
I am so fucking mad. In Inuyasha Sesshomaru was like a father figure to Rin (she was 8 btw) wtf. Why did they make her the mother of Towa and Setsuna? 😭😭😭😭 If only Kagura didn’t die pic.twitter.com/ZRAy2q09Q4— María🌙 (@HikennoMaria) January 16, 2021
"I Love These Two Couples"
#ThankYouSunrise thank you for giving us the story of the daughters sesshomaru and rin / inuyasha and kagome. ❤💚
I love these two couples.@hanyo_yashahime @SUNRISE_web pic.twitter.com/WZfwENgRhv— Kuin Red 🍁💀 (@Kuin57506877) January 18, 2021
"Thank You For All This!!"
Thank you for this beautiful serie💗 Thank you for given Rin and Sesshomaru a beautiful family.— SessRin♡ (@SessRin6) January 18, 2021
Thank you for all this!!💗💗#ThankYouSUNRISE #Yashahime pic.twitter.com/8razMBsChu
"Thank You Sunrise"
#ThankYouSUNRISE for giving us such a wonderful couple as Sesshōmaru and Rin. We appreciate your work and we encourage you to continue, because it's simply spectacular ✨#HanyoNoYashahime #YashahimePrincessHalfDemon #yashahime #sessrin pic.twitter.com/1y58PXzLiA— Isa 🤡 (@Mysleepyblue) January 19, 2021
The Attention to Detail!
Purple Kimono:
The Noble Colour Since Ancient Time
From Rin to the twins.. they are all wearing purple/murasaki shade of color.
Only Sesshomaru can do that. 👉🏻👈🏻#半妖の夜叉姫 #殺りん#YashahimePrincessHalfDemon#sessrin #towa #setsuna pic.twitter.com/4AEI05GzT9— ℚ𝕦𝕖𝕖𝕟 りん• 永遠 ✨ (@qann30) January 19, 2021
Are We Even Asking the Right Questions?
"Sesshomaru is a GROWN MAN marrying Rin!" wrong, Sesshomaru is a 500-year-old dog that makes himself look like a human because he feels like it. If we're gonna have any conversation, it should be about how Rin is a furry— nichole 🌸 “do i get a say in all this?” (@yououuii) January 18, 2021