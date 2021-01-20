Inuyasha Fans React to THAT Sesshomaru x Rin Reveal

Inuyasha fans are definitely feeling feelings after the massive Sesshomaru x Rin reveal in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. One of the biggest mysteries heading into the premiere on the sequel anime to Rumiko Takahashi's original Inuyasha manga series was that Sesshomaru's twin daughters would be at the center of the new story. Making matters more curious, the sequel revealed that his daughters would be half-demons yet it was not revealed who the mother of his daughters would be. This was the same for the first half of the new series, but that's all changed with the newest episode.

Episode 15 of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon finally confirmed what many fans had been suspecting as Rin was revealed to indeed be the mother of Sesshomaru's daughters, Towa and Setsuna. After dancing around it with a series of teases in the first 14 episodes of the sequel, the episode finally cemented that Sesshomaru and Rin became a "couple" (as much as Sesshomaru can be a part of one, anyway) and had children with one another.

With such a massive reveal, it's no wonder that fans are feeling all kinds of emotions. Not only was this a confirmation of a long standing theory fans have had, but also brings up some questions about their gaps in age that Inuyasha and Kagome didn't raise. Read on to see how fans are reacting to this major reveal, and let us know what you think!

How do you feel about Sesshomaru and Rin having children together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!