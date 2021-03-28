Netflix's Yasuke Releases Stunning New Poster

✖

Netflix has released a stunning new poster for the upcoming original anime series, Yasuke! Cannon Busters series creator LeSean Thomas is returning to Netflix with another potential hit, but this time he's enlisted the help of Studio MAPPA, the production house behind series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan's final season and more. Taking on the legendary story of the first African samurai, Yasuke will soon be making its debut with Netflix around the world next month. To celebrate that upcoming premiere, Netflix released another great look at this new series.

During Netflix's panel at AnimeJapan 2021, Netflix revealed a stunning new poster for Yasuke illustrated by character designer Takeshi Koike (Redline, Lupin the Third: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine) that shows off not only a good look at the titular Yasuke, but many of the characters and threats he'll be coming across with the new series premiering on Netflix around the world on April 29th. Check it out below:

LeSean Thomas will be serving as the producer and director for Studio MAPPA with character designs from Takeshi Koike, and music composed by Grammy Award-nominated artist Flying Lotus. Leading the series will be Judas and the Black Messiah star LaKeith Stanfield (who also serves as executive producer on the series) as the voice behind the titular Yasuke.

Netflix officially describes Yasuke as such, "In a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords."

