Netflix's Yasuke Releases New Key Art

Netflix continues its march toward anime streaming supremacy with new series, Yasuke, which will be premiering on the platform on April 29th, with a new key visual giving us a better idea of the samurai action we can expect from the creator of Cannon Busters, LeSean Thomas. In the series, which takes a number of elements from real-life events, a retired samurai must pick up his sword once again to protect a village in a world that is filled with magic and mechs, with Atlanta star LaKeith Stanfield providing the voice of the titular ronin.

The upcoming anime series will be produced by Studio MAPPA, which is an animation house that has been exceptionally busy recently, bringing the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan to life, alongside new series such as The God of High School and Jujutsu Kaisen to name a few. With Netflix having already released a number of images as to what fans can expect from this April release, it's clear that the streaming service is trying its best to compete with the likes of Crunchyroll, Hulu, and HBO Max when it comes to the anime market.

Studio MAPPA took to its Official Twitter Account to share the new key visual for Yasuke, showing the titular swordsman ready to deal out some serious damage at the end of his sword:

【配信情報】 𝙇𝙚𝙎𝙚𝙖𝙣 𝙏𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙨 × 𝙈𝘼𝙋𝙋𝘼 × 𝙉𝙚𝙩𝙛𝙡𝙞𝙭 New Netflix Original Anime Series "𝙔𝙖𝙨𝙪𝙠𝙚" Premiering on April 29! 完全新作アクションファンタジー時代劇「Yasuke -ヤスケ-」 4月29日 Netflixにて全世界独占配信❕⚔https://t.co/AkSLRusKVb pic.twitter.com/39Y8RuIVO2 — MAPPA (@MAPPA_Info) March 9, 2021

The official description for Yasuke from Netflix reads as such:

"In a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords."

