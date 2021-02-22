Spellbinding Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Summons the Dark Magician Girl

✖

One truly spellbinding cosplay has brought Yu-Gi-Oh's Dark Magician Girl to life! Kazuki Takahashi's original Yu-Gi-Oh series might have started out as a much different, and much darker series than the franchise is known for today, but those darker roots eventually gave way to a much more light hearted tone. Rather than feature an ancient spirit playing deadly games of chance, the series instead featured an ancient spirit playing deadly games of cards. These cards understandably became one of the drawing points of the franchise from that point on as fans came to love the series' various monster and magic card designs.

One that has always stood out among Yugi Muto's deck was the Dark Magician Girl. Although he had used the Dark Magician as his main monster, the Dark Magician Girl was later introduced to his deck when the series started incorporating more of the concrete rules of the real life trading card game. But this monster quickly became a hit because of her great character design, and that design has come to life with some awesome cosplay from artist @hendoart on Instagram! Check it out below:

Dark Magician Girl was the first off-shoot of the Dark Magician card, but it was far from the only monster introduced to the wider Dark Magician family through the years. Still it's hard to beat the impact Dark Magician Girl made on the franchise overall especially as the design continues to inspire great cosplay like this! The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise continues to this day with all sorts of new monsters and magic cards, but this one will forever be one of the big standouts.

The current iteration of the franchise, Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens, is currently airing new episodes in Japan. Although it is not getting as much love as previous releases in the series due to its elementary aged protagonists, like every other iteration of the seires, it has introduced new mechanics and tools for players to use in the real life trading card game that has spun off from the franchise.

Where does Dark Magician Girl rank among your favorite monsters in the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise? Where does it rank among your favorite card designs overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!